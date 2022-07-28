Storm knocks out power, downs lines, limbs in Minneapolis, Kan.

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - Clean-up is underway in Ottawa County after storms moved through the area Thursday morning.

Sheriff Russell Thorton said it appears the town of Minneapolis, Kan. was hit by straight-line winds around 5 a.m.

The storm knocked down large trees, branches, power lines and power poles. It also damaged a couple of outbuildings and roofs, and some trees are impassable due to the damage, according to the sheriff. He said the city is still without power. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Sheriff Thorton said city crews are out cleaning up around town. Their first priority is the infrastructure and getting the power back on. He said residents are also beginning to pick up debris on their properties.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.