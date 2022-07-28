Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two small children found in car seats on the side of a northwest Wichita road are safe and...
SUV stolen with small children inside in NW Wichita, 4 arrested
Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on...
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference
Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirms the crash happened near downtown Wichita Wednesday morning.
1 person dead after being hit by train
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck near 45th St. N. and Hydraulic.
1 killed in crash near Park City
(Family of Zaiden Javonovich)
Parents plead guilty in 2019 death of Wichita 2-year-old

Latest News

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, and the doctors cover all related medical expenses.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.
21-year-old wrong way driver charged with 3 counts of murder for fatal crash