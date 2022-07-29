Amazon picks Wichita State as partner in Career Choice program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 1,000 local Amazon employees can now receive tuition assistance at Wichita State University through the Amazon Career Choice program. Every full-time Amazon employee is now eligible for $5,250 of tuition assistance per calendar year at WSU. Part-time employees are eligible for $2,625 per calendar year. The Amazon Career Choice program is a tuition assistance program for hourly employees who have been employed for at least 90 days.

The money can be used for tuition (credit bearing, undergraduate courses only), fees and books. A designated Wichita State staff member will work with students. Approximately 1,000 local employees are eligible.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the United States, the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

