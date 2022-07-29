Boil water advisory issued for City of Rose Hill

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(Source: Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill public water supply system.

Rose Hill water customers should take the following precautions until further notice, the KDHE advises:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

“The advisory took effect on July 29 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved,” the department said. “KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a water line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found two small children left on the side of the road near 45th and Hoover after...
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
Two small children found in car seats on the side of a northwest Wichita road are safe and...
SUV stolen with small children inside in NW Wichita, 4 arrested
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
The homeowners say what they did was a final effort to keep people from stealing the signs from...
Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign
City Of Wichita
Discussion continues on possible changes to drug ordinances in Wichita

Latest News

FILE
Free COVID-19 tests available for vulnerable Kansans
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor tests positive for COVID, will be away from City Hall this week
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors