Boil water advisory issued for City of Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill public water supply system.

Rose Hill water customers should take the following precautions until further notice, the KDHE advises:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

“The advisory took effect on July 29 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved,” the department said. “KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a water line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.