FF 12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will soon decide the future of how abortion is regulated in Kansas and if it is a protected right in the state constitution.

Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling TV screens. That includes those seeking a “Vote No” on the August 2 vote.

This Fact Check is looking into one of the ads funded by Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

Claim: Don’t be misled; abortion is already highly regulated in Kansas.

There are many laws regulating abortion in Kansas as detailed in Article 67 of the state statute.

In 2019, in a 6-1 decision, the Kansas Supreme Court said that abortion was a protected right in the state’s constitution and overturned the law banning the dilation and evacuation procedure, common in second-term abortions.

Abortion rights opponents say that other laws could be found unconstitutional if challenged in court. In 2021, a law covering abortion clinic-specific licenses and inspections was struck down by a Shawnee County judge.

But as the ad continues, it covers come of the laws still in place.

Claim: Taxpayer funding for abortion outlawed.

This was part of a law passed in 2013.

In Kansas, it prohibits any use of state funds for an abortion. The only exception in state law is when it is required by federal law. The Hyde Amendment says federal funds can be used when the mother’s life is in danger and in cases of rape and incest.

Claim: Abortion after viability banned.

Abortion is banned in Kansas after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

There are exemptions in this stature where an abortion is needed to save the mother’s life with the approval of two physicians or because of a medical emergency.

Claim: Parental consent required.

Kansas does require parents provide consent before a minor can receive an abortion, with some exceptions. It also requires minors to receive counseling.

Claim: This confusing constitutional “mandate” amendment could lead to a full ban of any abortion in Kansas, with no acceptations for rape, incest or a mother’s life.

On government mandate, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom points to the language of the amendment giving the state legislature the power to regulate abortion in the state. This aligns with the definition of the term government mandate: authority the public gives elected officials to decide public issues.

On “could lead to a full ban of any abortion in Kansas,” the amendment itself would not ban abortion in Kansas or immediately change state laws, but lawmakers would have the ability to ban abortion in Kansas.

This year, a bill was introduced with that aim, but no action was taken on the bill.

For the last part of this claim: “with no acceptations for rape, incest or a mother’s life” Kansans for Constitutional Freedom again is referring to the constitutional amendment language, which says the state lawmakers “may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”

Claim: This is extreme and goes too far.

For this, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom points to the most recent Kansas Speaks survey, where more than 60 percent disagreed when asked if abortion should be completely illegal in Kansas, even in cases of rape, incest and a mother’s life.

