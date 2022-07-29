Former teacher facing sex abuse charge involving 7-year-old student, police say

Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an...
Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an incident involving a student.(Irving Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Texas police say a former teacher has been arrested for an incident involving an elementary school student.

The Irving Police Department reported it has arrested Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, on charges of continuous sex abuse of a young child and an improper relationship between student and educator.

Police said Moreno is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl during the 2020-2021 school year while she was in the second grade at Townsell Elementary, where Moreno was her teacher.

The IPD reported it wasn’t notified of the incident until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Authorities said Moreno resigned from the school district at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements.

According to officials, Moreno taught in Plano, Texas, during the 2021-2022 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation.

Moreno was arrested on July 21, but police said they believed there were additional victims.

Police urged anyone who knew a victim or was possibly a victim in this matter to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

