Immunity decision overturned for Wichita police officer who shot at dog, injured girl

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision on Friday that gave a former Wichita police officer qualified immunity in a shooting that injured a nine-year-old girl.

In December of 2017, Dexter Betts responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. While he was inside, he shot at a dog he said lunged at him. He missed the animal, but a piece of the bullet hit the child.

A Sedgwick County Court originally said he had immunity from any charges because he believed he was in danger, but the state supreme court says the state’s immunity law is only for use of force against a person or thing considered an aggressor. The ruling says the law does not extend to a reckless act that results in an unintended injury to an innocent bystander.

The case now goes back to the district court. Betts was fired after the incident.

