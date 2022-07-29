Mental health center under construction in Hays to help children, teens with trauma recovery

A mental health center is under construction in Hays with a focus on helping children and teens younger than 18 with long-and-short-term recovery.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A mental health center is under construction in Hays with a focus on helping children and teens younger than 18 with long-and-short-term recovery. The facility, owned by Hays Med, will be run by KVC, one of the main providers for child welfare in Kansas, covering every county in the state.

The new building will allow for more patients to receive different types of treatment and will give children a safe area to stabilize and recover from mental trauma.

“It’s very kid-friendly. The furniture, everything down to the wall murals have all been picked in mind for these kids and for what will be the best environment to be safe in and to reach that level of calm that’s needed to really do the work, therapeutically, they need to,” said KVC Clinical Director Sarah Berens.

KVC is also partnering with the Hays school district, USD 489, to provide education for children receiving treatment at the clinic.

