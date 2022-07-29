Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain will be possible across southern Kansas tonight and into Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and storms are expected across southern Kansas tonight. Some of this activity will last through Saturday morning before diminishing by afternoon.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool again on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s during the afternoon.

One more round of storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning again mainly over southern Kansas.

Temperatures will get warmer on Sunday with highs returning close to 90 degrees.

A dry and hot weather pattern will develop next week. Highs will return to the 90s and 100s with minimal rain chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms developing late. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67

Sun: High: 90 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 72 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

