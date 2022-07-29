Police: Shooting injures 14-year-old in east Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred, Thursday, in the 1100 block of north Harding and injured a 14-year-old boy.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. They learned that the teen was walking in the 1100 block of north Harding when he was shot in the leg. The injury was non-life threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case please call Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

