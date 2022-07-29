Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County

The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration against 48-yar-old Joseph Benton Houseman in connection with a homicide in Ellsworth County.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department on Friday, July 29, identified an inmate in the Saline County Jail as a murder suspected connected with the finding of human remains earlier this month in Ellsworth County.

The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration against 48-yar-old Joseph Benton Houseman, in jail on unrelated charges.

Houseman is a suspect in the death of Nathan Phillip Thompson, identified last week by a forensic odontologist who was able to compare his dental records with the remains found last Tuesday, July 19.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on July 19 responded to a rural area of the county for a report of a body being found in a field. The sheriff’s office reported finding human remains “in an extreme state of decomposition.” After being notified, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy last Thursday, determined to manner of death as homicide. The Salina Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210, call Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950

