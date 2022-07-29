Sedgwick County Election Office conducts public test of election equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County voters are showing up in droves to cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s Kansas primary. Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office conducted a public test of its election equipment.

Early numbers for Sedgwick County show that as of 3 p.m. Friday, more than 2,100 Sedgwick County voters have cast an early in-person ballot. And out of about 25,000 advance mail-in ballots, more than 15,000 have returned. About 1,000 of those came back trough one of the 14 drop boxes around the county. Friday, Eyewitness News talked to some voters at the Sedgwick County Election Office about their experiences making their voices heard early.

Derby resident John Nicholas is among three voters who chose to attend the public testing of election equipment in Sedgwick County. It’s a routine test of the county’s tabulation equipment before every election.

“I think that people need to take a more active role. Everybody likes to gripe and I certainly have enough people on my Facebook feed that yell about corrupted elections,” Nicholas said. “But I’ve always had faith in the American voter to make good choices.

The Sedgwick County Election website has an “Election Security” tab to answer frequently-asked questions about equipment, drop boxes and mail-in ballots.

“In Sedgwick County, I think we do everything we can to make sure that the elections are secure. We put in a lot of effort. We test relentlessly and thoroughly,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “So we just want everybody to be secure that their vote is going to count.”

Nicholas is among early voters who’ve expressed confidence in the county’s process.

“I’ve known a couple of people myself that’s worked the elections. They’re very professional people,” early voter Bob Slater said. “I trust the process.”

“I think the comment that they’re some of the most secure in the nation, probably is correct,” Nicholas added. “I see no reason to doubt the overall results.”

The process ends with paper ballots counted and stored in secured bins.

Those still wanting to cast an advanced ballot in person can do so at any satellite location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling location. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.