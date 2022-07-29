Where to watch the AfterShocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The AfterShocks are in Dayton, Ohio, for the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The team, made up of former players for the Wichita State Men’s Basketball team, advanced to the next round Wednesday night after beating the Omaha Regional champion Gutter Cat Gang, 74-67, at Koch Arena.

The AfterShocks will take on Americana for Autism on Saturday at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN.

