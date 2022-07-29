Where’s Shane? Back-to-school shopping at Dillons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas students head back to school next month, and most retailers are offering deals to make sure children have what they need when they walk into the classroom -- for an affordable price.

Shane Konicki stopped by Dillon’s Thursday morning to find out what kind of sales they were offering to help save a little bit of money. The grocery store has several 10 for $10 deals on its school supplies. You can also find a 24-pack of Crayons for 50 cents and other savings throughout the school supply area in the store.

Just last week, Dillons launched its Boost membership program. The store says it’s another chance to save both time and money.

“So with our memberships, you can get free delivery, extra fuel points, and even extra savings. So it’s easy to sign up for Boost right from your Dillons app. We’ve got information throughout our stores if you have any questions, but a great new membership and a way to save Dillons,” said Dillons spokesperson Sheila Regehr.

