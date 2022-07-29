WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Wichita police arrested Kentrell Washington & Xjohnna Hannah, both 25, in the death of...
Wichita police arrested Kentrell Washington & Xjohnna Hannah, both 25, in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man and a woman accused in the death of a one-year-old boy.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital. They arrived and were told a family member and guardian of Lasiah brought him to the hospital unresponsive. The boy died at the hospital.

Through their investigation, police learned Lasisah was with his father, Kentrell Willingham, and his father’s girlfriend Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. A family member of Lasiah met Kentrell, on Thursday in the 1600 hundred block of South Oliver to exchange custody. The family member left with Lasiah and a short time later realized the boy was unresponsive. The family member and Lasiah’s legal guardian immediately drove the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham and 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah, both of Wichita, for first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child. The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found two small children left on the side of the road near 45th and Hoover after...
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
Two small children found in car seats on the side of a northwest Wichita road are safe and...
SUV stolen with small children inside in NW Wichita, 4 arrested
The homeowners say what they did was a final effort to keep people from stealing the signs from...
Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign
City Of Wichita
Discussion continues on possible changes to drug ordinances in Wichita
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

Latest News

Wichita police investigated a shooting on Friday near 16th & Waco that left one person...
1 person critically hurt in north Wichita shooting
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Police: Shooting injures 14-year-old in east Wichita
Wichita State University has installed new signage at the corner of 21st & Oliver.
Amazon picks Wichita State as partner in Career Choice program
School Supplies
Where's Shane? Back to School shopping at Dillons