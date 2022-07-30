Cooler this weekend with scattered rain. Hot and dry next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that more rain will be possible across southern Kansas this morning into Sunday morning.

Scattered showers and storms are expected across the southern half of the state this morning. Some of this activity will last through early this afternoon before diminishing by mid afternoon.

The clouds and showers will keep temperatures cool once again this afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another and final round of showers and storms will be possible tonight into Sunday morning again for mainly southern Kansas.

Everyone begins to dry out and with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will also get warmer on Sunday with highs returning into the upper 80s low 90s.

A dry and hot weather pattern will develop next week. Highs will rebound to the mid-to-upper 90s and 100s with little to no rain chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67

Sun: High: 90 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

