Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter.

Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday morning before diminishing by the afternoon.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s statewide.

Temperatures will continue to trend hotter into the upcoming week with highs likely returning to the upper 90s to near 100 on Monday and continuing all the way through the start of next week.

As of now, it appears that most of the week ahead will also remain dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms during the morning, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70

Mon: High: 97 Sunny and hotter.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 73 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

