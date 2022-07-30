Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter

Rain chances focused over south central Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter.

Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday morning before diminishing by the afternoon.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s statewide.

Temperatures will continue to trend hotter into the upcoming week with highs likely returning to the upper 90s to near 100 on Monday and continuing all the way through the start of next week.

As of now, it appears that most of the week ahead will also remain dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms during the morning, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70

Mon: High: 97 Sunny and hotter.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 73 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
A couple found two small children left on the side of the road near 45th and Hoover after...
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
Wichita police investigated a shooting on Friday near 16th & Waco that left one person...
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
Kentrell Willingham and Xjohnna Hannah were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and...
WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Latest News

Rain chances today
Cooler this weekend with scattered rain. Hot and dry next week
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday
Heaviest amounts will be in the southwest.
More rain to come; some could be heavy
Heavy rainfall is expected in Kansas.
Locally heavy rains expected through Sunday