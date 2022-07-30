Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine to start classes Aug. 1 in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new medical school in downtown Wichita is ready for students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes for the first time Monday, Aug. 1. The push to build the facility was based on a primary care shortage in Kansas.

Interim Dean David Ninan said classes will have a minimum of 20 students. He said it’s presumed local students are going to stay in the state to address the need.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to increase the supply of physicians to Kansas, in particularly the underserved areas,” Ninan said.

The new medical school in downtown Wichita has three classrooms, as well as labs and multiple student workrooms. One of the goals is to emulate practices physicians would have, with a heavy emphasis on simulation at the school.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.