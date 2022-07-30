S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
WIC (Women Infants and Children)(WIC program)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed.

“Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health Department’s location at 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita,” a news release from Sedgwick County said. “Stanley WIC clients should arrive at 1900 E. 9th St. N. at their existing appointment times. Clients can call 316-660-7444 if they need to reschedule or have questions.”

The county said to address staffing shortages, Sedgwick County WIC is seeking to fill positions for three registered dieticians and one registered nurse. To apply for one of those positions, start by searching “WIC” at careers.sedgwickcounty.org.

