Sedgwick County budget public hearings to start next week

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Next week provides a chance for Sedgwick County residents to publicly provide thoughts on the upcoming county budget. The first of two public hearings is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

A budget proposal calls for an 8% pay raise for county employees. It also sets aside $1 million for mental health.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said inflation is the biggest challenge for the upcoming budget.

“We passed our 2022 budget back in August 2021 and we’re living through that now, and we did not anticipate that the inflation was going to be as high as it was, that goods and services were going to be so difficult to get,” Dennis said. “So we actually have to build some contingencies in for the budget of 2023 so we can still provide the goods and serves that the community needs.”

Next Wednesday’s budget hearing will happen on the third floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse. There will also be a hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. During that meeting, the 2023 Sedgwick County budget will be adopted. For those unable to make a budget hearing, the county has an online portal where people can leave comments.

Also on Sedgwick County’s website, you can see the recommended spending plan for next year here: 2023 recommended budget.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found two small children left on the side of the road near 45th and Hoover after...
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
Two small children found in car seats on the side of a northwest Wichita road are safe and...
SUV stolen with small children inside in NW Wichita, 4 arrested
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita police investigated a shooting on Friday near 16th & Waco that left one person...
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
The homeowners say what they did was a final effort to keep people from stealing the signs from...
Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign

Latest News

Early voters see Sedgwick County test election equipment ahead of the Aug. 2 Kansas primary.
Sedgwick County Election Office conducts public test of election equipment
Residents who lived near this abandoned business on Broadway, just south of 13th St. N., say...
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for City of Rose Hill
The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony...
Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County