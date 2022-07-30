Sedgwick County budget public hearings to start next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Next week provides a chance for Sedgwick County residents to publicly provide thoughts on the upcoming county budget. The first of two public hearings is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

A budget proposal calls for an 8% pay raise for county employees. It also sets aside $1 million for mental health.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said inflation is the biggest challenge for the upcoming budget.

“We passed our 2022 budget back in August 2021 and we’re living through that now, and we did not anticipate that the inflation was going to be as high as it was, that goods and services were going to be so difficult to get,” Dennis said. “So we actually have to build some contingencies in for the budget of 2023 so we can still provide the goods and serves that the community needs.”

Next Wednesday’s budget hearing will happen on the third floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse. There will also be a hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. During that meeting, the 2023 Sedgwick County budget will be adopted. For those unable to make a budget hearing, the county has an online portal where people can leave comments.

Also on Sedgwick County’s website, you can see the recommended spending plan for next year here: 2023 recommended budget.

