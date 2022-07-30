Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance.

While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.

There are places you’ll go at which you immediately feel welcomed, even if you’ve never been there before. For Jennifer Godfrey and her husband, Tom, family plays a large part in keeping TJ’s Grill going and giving its customers that special feeling.

The restaurant on US-54 in Meade, has become part of the family during the last year and a half. Because of that the owners’ 15-year-old son, Chandler Hanks, wants to make sure it doesn’t go.

Keeping TJ’s going hasn’t been easy.

“Real struggle and Tom and I are just digging a deeper and deeper hole and we’re just trying to like do everything we can,” Godfrey said.

With the price for food going up and slower traffic during the summer months, Godfrey said she told employees this was a do or die time at TJ’s Grill.

“We’ve come all this way so far and I’d like to keep it going a little more,” Hanks said.

In a simple post on Reddit, he reached out.

“I’m only 15 so the internet is the only way I can help,” Hanks said. “Please, if you can, please come eat.”

His parents didn’t know about the online request. When they learned about their son’s effort, they were moved.

“Like, we teared up about,” Godfrey said. ‘That was the nicest thing ever, Chandler,’ and he’s like, ‘you saw that?’” Like, he had no idea I would ever see that.”

Many are answering Hanks’ call, from across Kansas and beyond.

Hanks said the response was “unexpected.” Godfrey described it as “crazy.”

“And all the positive comments are so heartwarming,” she said.

It’s the power of family, they said, that’s making this all the more special.

“Been the best week we’ve had in a long, long time and we are very appreciative of everybody,” Godfrey told Eyewitness News at the restaurant Friday, July 29.

