600 refugees received backpacks full of school supplies

Refugee students received backpacks in a Saturday event.
Refugee students received backpacks in a Saturday event.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for kids to return to school. Saturday, around 600 refugees received a backpack filled with school supplies.

This event is part of an effort to make refugees from Afghanistan, the Congo, Syria, and other countries feel more welcomed and at home as new community members here in Wichita.

“they can choose their backpack, they go through with a personal shopper and pick out their supplies and fill their backpack; we want them to have that experience so that they can get excited about school and be prepared for success,” said Patrice Cummings, members of the First Presbyterian Church of Wichita.

Children five and up were also given the chance to get their covid shots. Over 115 volunteers and 500 hours went into the event, with about $1,500 in donations and supplies needed to make this event work.

