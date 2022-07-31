Basketball legend Lynette Woodard held free basketball clinic

Lynette Woodard holds Free basketball clinic.
Lynette Woodard holds Free basketball clinic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Basketball legend and Wichita native Lynette Woodard held a free basketball clinic today for kids ages six to 14.

Woodard played basketball at Wichita North High and is in the hall of fame, and Saturday was the Lynette Woodard Center’s 50th anniversary.

Woodard said, “it feels great; I know their little young hearts are just like sponges. All they need to know is that they need to dream. They need to hear a good story they can remember. They must remember they can face any challenge and get over that huddle if they are determined and make that design. Threes no stopping them.”

Woodard says she’s proud to have each kid out there learning the game of basketball.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
A couple found two small children left on the side of the road near 45th and Hoover after...
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
Wichita police investigated a shooting on Friday near 16th & Waco that left one person...
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
Kentrell Willingham and Xjohnna Hannah were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and...
WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Latest News

Refugee students received backpacks in a Saturday event.
600 refugees received backpacks full of school supplies
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
$1.28 billion jackpot
Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request