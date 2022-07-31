Basketball legend Lynette Woodard held free basketball clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Basketball legend and Wichita native Lynette Woodard held a free basketball clinic today for kids ages six to 14.

Woodard played basketball at Wichita North High and is in the hall of fame, and Saturday was the Lynette Woodard Center’s 50th anniversary.

Woodard said, “it feels great; I know their little young hearts are just like sponges. All they need to know is that they need to dream. They need to hear a good story they can remember. They must remember they can face any challenge and get over that huddle if they are determined and make that design. Threes no stopping them.”

Woodard says she’s proud to have each kid out there learning the game of basketball.

