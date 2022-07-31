The heat is back on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some thunderstorms have formed in northern Oklahoma overnight and some storms will push into portions of south central Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms look possible through about 10 am then we will clear out and heat up for your Sunday. The main area of concern for storms stays right along the Kansas-Oklahoma line.

We are kicking off the work week with a lot of heat in the forecast. Monday upper 90′s return and by Tuesday into Wednesday we are back in the triple digits. The triple digit heat could be short lived though as a system is looking to move through the Kansas City area, just clipping central Kansas. Hit or miss showers are possible in north central Kansas Wednesday overnight and south central Kansas by Thursday morning. Don’t expect this to cool us down a ton, but it should bring us back into the upper 90′s for the rest of the work week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Isolated showers and storms during the morning, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97

Tue: High: 101. Low: 74. Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 102. Low: 78. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 97. Low: 74. Early morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 97. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 75. Sunny.

