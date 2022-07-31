Hotter weather this week

Highs returning to near 100 degrees
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way for the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100.

The hot weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100. Rain chances will remain low with this pattern.

The heat will continue at least into the start of next week with no sign of the hot pattern breaking down for the next 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75

Tue: High: 101 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Residents who lived near this abandoned business on Broadway, just south of 13th St. N., say...
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
Kentrell Willingham and Xjohnna Hannah were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and...
WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Latest News

Isolated morning storms possible, then our heat beat is back
The heat is back on
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
Rain chances today
Cooler this weekend with scattered rain. Hot and dry next week
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday