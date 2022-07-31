Hotter weather this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way for the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100.

The hot weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100. Rain chances will remain low with this pattern.

The heat will continue at least into the start of next week with no sign of the hot pattern breaking down for the next 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75

Tue: High: 101 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.