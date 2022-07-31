KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic

KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.(KWCH)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.

The vaccines were donated by PetCo love and administered by Wichita state vet tech students. KHS says there’s a huge need for these types of clinics in the community.

“A lot of people and families can’t afford vaccinations; it’s sometimes a burden for them to be able to afford those for their pets. It just assures those pet parents that their pets will stay healthy,” KHS Community Engagement Director Shanna Ireland. “Then the microchip side of things, accidents happen, pets get away from their parents, even if we try to keep everyone together, so if their pet happens to get lost or away from them, and they’re microchipped, it’s an effortless way to get them home to their family that loves them.”

The Humane Society hopes to do more of these clinics every two to three months.

