McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Residents who lived near this abandoned business on Broadway, just south of 13th St. N., say...
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
Kentrell Willingham and Xjohnna Hannah were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and...
WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Latest News

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
A 17-year-old died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ