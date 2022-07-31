Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers.

“Well, it’s impacted the farmers because the grass is dried up and their fall crops dried up,” said Jake Lewis, Pratt Livestock General Manager. “The rain is still beneficial because we look forward to planting our fall crops.”

Lewis says that the rainfall benefits the fall crops, which could mean getting off to a good start on the farmer’s wheat crops; however, they need more rain to fall.

Lewis says he hasn’t remembered a drought season like this since 2011. Lewis is expecting more cattle to be sold because drought conditions make no feed available for the cattle. The animals can’t eat the grass because it’s too dry.

Although the rain brought some relief, temperatures are expected to be near triple digits in some areas in our state this upcoming week.

