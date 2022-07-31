Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of Tennessee St., they responded to a second report of shots fired in the 300 block of Northwood Lane.(KCTV)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing two people early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 1:00 a.m. gunshots were reported in the 1100 block of Tennessee St. Officers arrived at the home and found a 53-year-old man critically injured from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a Kansas City trauma department where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, officers responded to another report of shots fired in the 300 block of Northwood Lane. Officers found a 43-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators worked through the night to identify a suspect and eventually were able to locate him at around 6:00 a.m. Officers attempted to pull the suspect over in the 900 block of Lawrence Ave. , but he did not stop and led the officers on a vehicle chase through Lawrence, eventually getting onto K-10 toward Kansas City. Officials say the suspect fired several shots at officers while on K-10 until he eventually hit the stop sticks near Eudora and was then taken into custody. Officials also said a female passenger was in the car at the time of the arrest and is being questioned by investigators.

“This investigation involves multiple agencies, several locations, two victims, and the attempted murder of several Law Enforcement Officers,” LKPD spokesperson Laura McCabe said. “In an effort to ensure all information is accurate, in a fluid situation, we will not be providing further details right now but we clearly understand the public’s interest and concern, so we will update you on a regular basis. In the meantime, we firmly believe this suspect acted alone, the public is in no further danger, and the LKPD officers fired upon have immediate access to our various support services.”

This investigation is still ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available.

