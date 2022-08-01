2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Monday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita.

Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.

Last year, Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey had investigators take a fresh look at the case. Information was discovered that prompted investigators to conduct follow-up interviews, uncovering more information and new evidence.

On Monday, investigators traveled to South Carolina and, with the assistance of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department, arrested 32-year-olds Kristopher Valadez and Candace Valadez. The pair were arrested in Simpsonville and booked into the Greenville County Jail. Both are former Wichita residents and are expected to be extradited back to Sedgwick County to face charges.

