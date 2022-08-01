Dennis Pyle submits signatures for independent run for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State Office confirmed on Monday that Dennis Pyle and Kathleen Garrison have submitted an independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas.

Pyle needed to turn in around 9,000 signatures to launch his independent bid for governor in November. The secretary of state’s office will have to verify the validity of the signatures to determine whether his and Garrison’s names make the ballot in November for the independent ticket.

Pyle is an Independent senator from Hiawatha. He’s served in the Kansas Senate from 2005 to the present and in the House from 2001-2002. Kathleen Garrison is a business owner from Haysville who has worked in the field for over 25 years and has also worked in law.

If the petition is approved, Pyle will likely face off against Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 8 general election.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.