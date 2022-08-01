Early voting ends, what you need to know for Primary Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early in-person voting for the primary election ended at noon on Monday. Voters lined up at the old Sedgwick County Courthouse Monday morning to take advantage of the last day of in-person advance voting at the election office.

If you want to vote in person for the primary election, you’ll have to do it on Tuesday, August 2. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will have to vote at your designated polling location.

If you have a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Primary Election Day and received in the election office by Friday.

In Sedgwick County, you can also put your ballot in one of 14 ballot drop boxes in the county, or you can drop it off in special boxes at polling locations.

Remember, any registered voter can vote in this election, but Libertarian voters and unaffiliated voters who choose not to affiliate will only see the abortion rights amendment question. Here’s a look at the quest you will be voting on:

