Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway

Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under...
Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge.(Andy Sherer, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge.

“Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement.

It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway.

The city will provide more information Monday morning, and KCTV5 will have more coverage throughout the day.

