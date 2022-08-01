Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Greg “The Hitman” Williams is back on the air after Audacy says it concluded an investigation into sexual harassment claims by a former employee.

Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the air following an allegation by Johnny Starks that Williams acted inappropriately in a bathroom confrontation last month. Starks, known as DJ Koolout, was fired the day after the alleged incident, claiming he was terminated before he had the chance to report Williams’ alleged actions.

In a statement released Monday morning to KWCH, an Audacy spokesperson said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local law enforcement, Greg Williams has returned to Power 93.5 airwaves.”

Williams denied the allegations made by Starks, though more accusers came forward claiming Williams had acted inappropriately toward them.

