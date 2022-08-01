Hot and humid start to the work week

Triple digit temps return today
3-day heat index
3-day heat index
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a high of only 74 degrees on Saturday we climbed into the near normal middle 90s on Sunday. Sadly, we are back in the blast furnace today and most of the upcoming work week.

A weak cold front moving across Kansas late Wednesday into the night may bring some storms to the state in addition to slightly cooler temperatures, but nothing dramatic is expected.

Afternoon temperatures near 100 degrees today will climb between 100-105 tomorrow and Wednesday before we fall back into the 90s behind the cold front on Thursday.

The heat dome is expected to rebuild later this week into the weekend which means hot high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits are likely along with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Wed: Low: 77. High: 101. Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 96. Becoming sunny.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 98. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

