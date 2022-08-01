Hutchinson pool giving lifeguards days off to recover from heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A summer in Kansas is always hot, but Jack Conkling with the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different this summer.

“Being in Kansas might be redundant, but it seems like even the humidity has been higher than in the past,” Conkling said. “I know that the sweat has been pouring and flowing hard.”

Many community pools use lifeguards to protect visitors from harm in the water, but they too have to deal with this summer heat. After a long and hot summer, lifeguards at this pool are finally getting a break from the heat.

Salt City Splash lifeguards are getting off the next two Mondays for the rest of the summer. Jack says the center wanted to develop a way to help its staff.

“It’s been a hot summer,” Conkling said. “We want to give them that additional day to ensure that when they step up into that stand, they’re ready to give one hundred percent.”

