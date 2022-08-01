Hutchinson pool giving lifeguards days off to recover from heat

Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different.
Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A summer in Kansas is always hot, but Jack Conkling with the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different this summer.

“Being in Kansas might be redundant, but it seems like even the humidity has been higher than in the past,” Conkling said. “I know that the sweat has been pouring and flowing hard.”

Many community pools use lifeguards to protect visitors from harm in the water, but they too have to deal with this summer heat. After a long and hot summer, lifeguards at this pool are finally getting a break from the heat.

Salt City Splash lifeguards are getting off the next two Mondays for the rest of the summer. Jack says the center wanted to develop a way to help its staff.

“It’s been a hot summer,” Conkling said. “We want to give them that additional day to ensure that when they step up into that stand, they’re ready to give one hundred percent.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Residents who lived near this abandoned business on Broadway, just south of 13th St. N., say...
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
Western Kansas farmers impacted by rainfall.
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers

Latest News

Sports Sunday Sit Down: Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs
Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine not yet available in Sedgwick County
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Long before the Wichita Wind Surge take the field at Riverfront Stadium, the team’s grounds...
Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night.