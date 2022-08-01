Kansas voters concerned text message spreads ‘misinformation’ on constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you may have received a text message related to the constitutional amendment up for a vote on Tuesday.

The text comes from an 888-number and claims, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health. Stop2End”.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the language within the Kansas constitution does guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. A ‘vote yes’ on the amendment does not change that and a ‘vote no’ does not ban abortion. A ‘no vote’ means you don’t want any changes made to the constitution.

A ‘vote yes’ means the state’s constitution will be amended to read that it does not guarantee a woman’s right to have an abortion. A ‘yes’ vote will give lawmakers the power to pass broader laws regarding abortion. A ‘yes’ vote does not set guidelines or stipulations about what that means; it amends the constitution to read that the government is not required to provide funding for abortions.

