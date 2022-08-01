Kansas voters concerned text message spreads ‘misinformation’ on constitutional amendment

Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional amendment which they call "dirty and misinformation."(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you may have received a text message related to the constitutional amendment up for a vote on Tuesday.

The text comes from an 888-number and claims, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health. Stop2End”.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the language within the Kansas constitution does guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. A ‘vote yes’ on the amendment does not change that and a ‘vote no’ does not ban abortion. A ‘no vote’ means you don’t want any changes made to the constitution.

A ‘vote yes’ means the state’s constitution will be amended to read that it does not guarantee a woman’s right to have an abortion. A ‘yes’ vote will give lawmakers the power to pass broader laws regarding abortion. A ‘yes’ vote does not set guidelines or stipulations about what that means; it amends the constitution to read that the government is not required to provide funding for abortions.

