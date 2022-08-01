Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. (Source: CNN/WLEX/NBC)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the flooding situation Monday morning, confirming Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 30 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

He said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

Authorities said 15 of the deaths are reported in Knott County. Four of those deaths are children. The governor said the oldest was in second grade.

Six deaths are confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County.

Beshear said the number of missing is in the hundreds. He says search and rescue crews are still running into areas where it’s difficult to get to.

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

He said more than 12,000 people are still without power, but that’s down from over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Western Kansas farmers impacted by rainfall.
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
Residents who lived near this abandoned business on Broadway, just south of 13th St. N., say...
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
Refugee students received backpacks in a Saturday event.
600 refugees received backpacks full of school supplies

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games, AP sources say
Joe Baker checks in with the Hutchinson pool and finds out how they're helping lifeguards beat...
Hutchinson Pool
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say