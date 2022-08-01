Monkeypox vaccine not yet available in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency. It’s the second major U.S. city to do so in addition to San Fransisco. However, Kansas remains at only one confirmed case of monkeypox in the state.

Sedgwick County’s local health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, says, “with just one case in Kansas, we don’t think it’s a big medical issue for our community, but we realize things can change just as with covid.”

Dr. Minns says Kansas hasn’t seen any additional monkeypox cases and is currently gathering information on the vaccine.

“The vaccine isn’t as simple as the covid vaccine. It has more side effects which we may need to be aware of. We don’t know what the shelf life is of the vaccine,” said Dr. Minns.

There is no monkeypox vaccine in Sedgwick County, and Dr. Minns says he is unsure if even the state health department in Topeka has any doses. With a lack of availability, there are other ways to try and prevent the spread of the disease.

Avoiding skin-to-skin contact with infected people who are showing signs of blistering will prevent exposure, but any concerns should be brought to a physician.

Minns said, “I think first they’d ask them, ‘why are you worried about it? Do you think you’ve been exposed? Are you active in behaviors that would expose you? have you been traveling to a place where it’s much more common?’ I doubt you can just put an order in for one vaccine dose.”

Sedgwick County will continue monitoring the virus and asking about the availability of the vaccine.

