Shaquille O’Neal coming to Wichita with Storytime Village

Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storytime Village, Inc. announced the appearance Monday of basketball Hall of Famer and cultural icon Shaquille O’Neal, one of the world’s most prominent athletes. O’Neal’s appearance will be on Sept. 10 at Hoops 4 Literacy, a charity basketball game to support early literacy for Kansas children.

Shaquille O’Neal, commonly known as “Shaq,” is considered one of the most dominant basketball players in the history of the NBA. At 7-feet-1, Oneal’s larger-than-life personality and powerful athleticism have resulted in worldwide admiration and one of the most passionate fan bases in sports and entertainment.

Hoops 4 Literacy is the finale of a three-day Kansas Literacy Festival from September 8th-10th. O’Neal will attend the event to promote literacy to children and meet community members.

