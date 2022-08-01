Weather Alert - Extreme heat for Tuesday

Use caution as much of the state experiences triple digit temperatures
Weather Alert Day for extreme heat
Weather Alert Day for extreme heat(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat hangs on for Tuesday as Kansas is set to experience more 100 degree weather ahead of a midweek front. Major changes in the weather are not likely to happen in the coming days, but it may cool off a bit for northern Kansas by midweek.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be near 100 with breezy south winds for central and eastern Kansas. A few showers and storms may skirt northwest Kansas in the evening, but those will be fairly spotty and not likely to be severe.

A front will be stretched out from northeast to southwest Kansas Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 north of I-70, but farther south, it will be another very hot day. A few showers or storms may pop up along the front, but they will be very hit and miss.

Don’t expect a big cool down any time soon. Much of the state will have highs well into the 90s later in the week and back up around 100 for the first weekend of the new month.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, with dangerous heat. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 101 Partly cloudy; a few isolated evening storms. Breezy

Thu: High: 97 Low: 75 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 76 Sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

