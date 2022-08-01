WPD: Dog attacks Wichita police officer during disturbance, owner arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 29-year-old Hailee Lefler of Wichita on charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. The arrest stems from a disturbance investigation on Sunday in the 800 block of S. Terrace.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace. They spoke with several people who reported that their female neighbor had damaged their property during an altercation. As officers went to contact the suspect, identified as Lefler, opened her front door and a large dog ran out and began attacking one of the responding officers.

The officer fell to the ground and attempted to stop the dog from attacking him, but the dog continued biting. The officer fired three rounds from his department-issued handgun, striking the dog and causing it to retreat into the home. After the shots were fired, Lefler moved toward the officers threateningly but retreated toward the house.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple bite wounds to both legs and later released. The dog was still alive and taken by Animal Control.

Additional officers arrived and arrested Lefler, who was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of criminal threat, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of interference with a law enforcement officer, and an outstanding federal warrant.

