Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges of attempted traffic of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to traffic contraband into a penal institution official misconduct, in connection to a major security breach at the jail. He was employed there for 6 months.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

On July 17, an unidentified person told authorities that he started to put a hole in the window of his cell by lighting hemorrhoid cream on fire and melting the plastic in the window. The person said he was caught at one point by Detention Deputy Dustin Burnett. After telling the unidentified person that “he was going to get caught and get into trouble eventually,” Deputy Burnett left the cell and did come back for a while or do another round.

The person who made the hole said it took him 3 1/2 hours to create it. During the process, another person came into the cell with a chrome pipe from a sink from elsewhere in the facility. The hole was created by holding the flame to the window while one of the people used the pipe and a chow tray to punch a hole through the softened window.

The sheriff’s office arrested and booked Barnett, 22, on charges of official misconduct, conspiracy to traffic contraband, and trafficking contraband into the facility. He had been employed with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for six months and was terminated upon arrest. Deputies later learned that a handgun was to be brought into the facility in another scheduled drop and that almost 20 shanks had been produced inside the jail over the previous 2-3 weeks.

