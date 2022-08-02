Arrest made in Neosho County homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.

On Monday at around 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Road in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson on July 25. Fox was arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident which occurred in Chanute on July 6.

Fox was arrested without incident and was then booked into Neosho County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Neosho County Attorney. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

