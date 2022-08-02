Arrest made in Neosho County homicide

Nicole Fox.
Nicole Fox.(Neosho County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.

On Monday at around 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Road in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson on July 25. Fox was arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident which occurred in Chanute on July 6.

Fox was arrested without incident and was then booked into Neosho County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Neosho County Attorney. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Generic image of police line
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
generic
U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests homicide suspect near Iola
FILE
Oklahoma man, 77, victim of fatal motorcyle crash in SE Kansas
WPD text investigation
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers