Both sides express optimism as Kan. voters weigh in on abortion issue

OVERLAND PARK Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas voters continue to make their voices heard on a constitutional amendment concerning abortion on the Aug. 2 Kansas primary ballot, both sides of the issue expressed optimism. Specifically, voters are deciding whether the right to an abortion is protected by the Kansas constitution.

A “yes” vote affirms that the right to an abortion will no longer be guaranteed by the state’s constitution and legislators will be able to pass laws regulating abortion.

A “no” vote means nothing will change in the state. There will be no amendment and the state’s constitution will remain as it is today.

Eyewitness News on Tuesday spoke with organizers behind “Vote Yes” and “Vote No” campaigns. Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans Constitutional Freedom (Vote No) said she’s cautiously optimistic headed into Tuesday night. But she said the past year or so of this campaign has come with major challenges. Among the biggest challenges, she sad, has been fighting misinformation and just general confusion about the constitutional amendment question. The other big challenge: mobilizing people wo do not regularly vote in primary midterm elections to get into the voting booth Tuesday.

“Something of this magnitude where we’re taking the rights of Kansas women away should be put on a general election ballot not a primary ballot,” All said. “But we are working under the situation we were given. The legislature put this on the primary ballot for a reason and we’ve been really working hard to make sure that all voters, whether they’re Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated voters, understand that they can and should vote today.”

Despite the challenges, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom raised upward of $7.4 million and has gained support from national organizations, politicians and advocates.

The “vote yes” campaign, “Value Them Both, holds a slight edge going into Tuesday night, the latest polling showed. The constitutional amendment has been in the works for abortion rights opponents since 2019. That was when the Kansas Supreme Court overturned a law banning the dilation and evacuation procedure and made abortion a protected right in the state constitution. Abortion rights opponents say the amendment is needed to protect the state’s abortion laws and gives state lawmakers more ability to regulate abortion. “

Value Them Both,” the main group for the “vote yes” effort has raised $4.7 million this year. The Catholic Dioceses in Wichita and Kansas City are among the main supporters.

Value Them Both Deputy Communications Director Mackenzie Haddix said the group has taken to streets to spread their message.

“We have taken our message door to door, person to person, church t church, all across the state in every single county, and we really do believe that our message will be resonated at the ballot box,” Haddix said.

“Value Them Both” said depending on the outcome of results, if the amendment question passes, one of their fist priorities would be to restore two abortion-related laws that have been struck down in Kansas court.

