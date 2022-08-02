Chiefs LT Orlando Brown back on practice field for the first time this offseason after reporting to camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lineman Orlando Brown reported to Chiefs training camp this week amid holdout concerns, and was on the practice field Tuesday morning for the first time this offseason.

There was concern the 26-year-old left tackle would holdout, as he has been unable to reach a long-term deal with the team. Over the summer, Brown turned down a Chiefs offer of six years for $139 million, leading the team to franchise tag him.

As a result, Brown will earn $16.6 million on a one-year deal this season.

Brown had reported to camp on Monday, but did not practice with the team until Tuesday morning, when he was the first Chiefs player down the hill and onto the practice field. He’s been selected to three straight Pro Bowls and helms an offensive line that is hoping to help keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright and back in the AFC Title Game for a fifth consecutive year.

