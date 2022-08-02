Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death

Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the...
Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. The boy's father, Kentrell Willingham, is set to appear in court on Aug. 15 to hear the charges against him.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with child abuse and four counts of child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams.

Police arrested Hannah, and her boyfriend, Kentrell Willingham, on July 28. They said a family member and Lasiah’s legal guardian picked up the baby during a custody exchange and realized the child was unresponsive a short time later. The family member drove Lasiah to the hospital where the child died.

Hannah and Willingham were both being held in the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and child endangerment.

Hannah remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Willingham, who as also being held on a $250,000 bond, was bailed out Monday night. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
Generic image of police line
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 25: Job of the Day
Some voters at Grace Presbyterian Church in W. Wichita waited an hour-plus to cast their...
Voters in Sedgwick County an hour-plus to cast primary ballots on Election Day
Generic image.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment