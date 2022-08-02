Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with child abuse and four counts of child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams.

Police arrested Hannah, and her boyfriend, Kentrell Willingham, on July 28. They said a family member and Lasiah’s legal guardian picked up the baby during a custody exchange and realized the child was unresponsive a short time later. The family member drove Lasiah to the hospital where the child died.

Hannah and Willingham were both being held in the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and child endangerment.

Hannah remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Willingham, who as also being held on a $250,000 bond, was bailed out Monday night. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

