Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.

At about 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, the KBI said its agents arrived at a home to execute a search warrant for 41-year-old Michael Lee, of Macksville. The KBI said the man, serving as a part-time officer, was being investigated for the crime of sexual exploitation of a child.

“When law enforcement attempted to execute the search warrant, Lee barricaded himself in his residence and refused to comply with law enforcement orders to come out. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Interference with Law Enforcement,” the KBI said.

A little before 6:35 p.m., the KBI said Lee opened the door and stepped into the threshold with a gun in his hand.

“Law enforcement attempted to subdue him with less lethal techniques. At approximately 6:35 p.m., Lee shot himself to death,” the KBI said.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

