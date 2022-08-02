Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.

At about 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, the KBI said its agents arrived at a home to execute a search warrant for 41-year-old Michael Lee, of Macksville. The KBI said the man, serving as a part-time officer, was being investigated for the crime of sexual exploitation of a child.

“When law enforcement attempted to execute the search warrant, Lee barricaded himself in his residence and refused to comply with law enforcement orders to come out. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Interference with Law Enforcement,” the KBI said.

A little before 6:35 p.m., the KBI said Lee opened the door and stepped into the threshold with a gun in his hand.

“Law enforcement attempted to subdue him with less lethal techniques. At approximately 6:35 p.m., Lee shot himself to death,” the KBI said.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
Western Kansas farmers impacted by rainfall.
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
KHS held it's first community vaccine and microchip clinic.
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic

Latest News

Greg "The Hitman" Williams
Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air
Shaquille O'Neal and kids
Shaq coming to Wichita
If you drive through Kansas, you’ll see the signs — “Vote No,” “Value them Both,” or “Value her...
Abortion issue has nation’s eyes on Kansas ahead of Aug. 2 primary
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Dog attacks Wichita police officer during disturbance, owner arrested