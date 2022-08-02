Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.

Morning sprinkles and some clouds will be around Kansas early Wednesday. During the afternoon, scattered storms may develop over the eastern half of the state. Highs will range from near 90 in northwest Kansas to low 100s near Wichita.

Scattered storms chances will exit the area late Wednesday night and it’s back to sunshine and more hot weather for Thursday. Although widespread 100s are not likely, much of the state will still see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday afternoon continues to look sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. More 100s may be on the way heading into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms ending late. Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/E 5-15. Low: 75.

Thu: High: 97 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny.

