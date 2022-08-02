More than 120K advanced ballots mailed ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the final opportunity for voters to weigh in on several primary races and the constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade in June, Kansas is the first state to weigh in on an absorption question.

The ballot measure has sent Kansans to the polls in large numbers to vote early. As of Monday morning, Aug. 1, more than 120,000 advanced ballots have been mailed. Of those, about 60 percent have been returned, information from the Kansas Secretary of Sate’s Office showed. In addition, more than 198,000 voters have filled out advanced ballots in-person. That’s compared to 59,000 this time during the 2019 primary and 43,000 in 2020. The 2020 numbers were heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnout is also expected to be strong in Sedgwick County. Advanced, in-person voting ended at noon Monday. Some last-day, in-person, early voters in Wichita said it took up to an hour to through the line to cast their votes. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said more than 33,000 registered voters in the county cast early ballots at advance voting locations and about 25,000 advance ballots were mailed to voters who applied to vote by mail. As of Monday night, 18,000 have been returned.

Caudillo said Sedgwick County is preparing for even more voters on Election Day, Aug. 2.

